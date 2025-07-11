IREDA shares fall over 6% on Q1 earnings, check details 

Shares of state-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) fell over 6% on Friday after the firm reported its Q1 earnings. IREDA stock fell 6.25% to Rs 159.05 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of the renewable energy stock stood at Rs 45,678 crore. IREDA stock touched an all-time high of Rs 310 on July 15, 2024 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 137 on March 17, 2024.

Advertisement

The company reported a 36% fall in its Q1FY26 standalone net profit at Rs 247 crore against Rs 384 crore in the year ago period.

The PSU's revenue from operations climbed 29 per cent to Rs 1,947.29 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 against Rs 1,510.27 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Company's interest income rose 29% to Rs 1,909 crore against Rs 1,483 crore in the year ago period.

Expenses in the first quarter surged 37 per cent to Rs 1,654.9 crore compared to Rs 1,034.96 crore in the same period a year ago. The company announced the results after market hours on Thursday.

The stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone, indicates its RSI, which is at 51.3. A RSI value below 30 signals the stock is trading in the oversold zone and above 70 it signals is trading in the overbought zone.

Advertisement

IREDA is a Mini Ratna (Category - I) government enterprise. It is administratively controlled by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA has been actively promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for new and renewable energy projects, as well as energy efficiency and conservation projects for over 36 years.