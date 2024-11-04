scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
IRFC Q2 FY25 results: Net profit climbs 4% to Rs 1,613 crore YoY; revenue up 2%

Feedback

IRFC Q2 FY25 results: Net profit climbs 4% to Rs 1,613 crore YoY; revenue up 2%

IRFC Q2 FY25: During the quarter under review, rail PSU's profit came at Rs 1,612.65 crore as against Rs 1,544.58 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations climbed 2.05 per cent to Rs 6,899.34 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 6,761.02 crore in the corresponding period last year.

IRFC Q2 FY25: The state-run firm also declared an interim dividend of 80 paise. IRFC Q2 FY25: The state-run firm also declared an interim dividend of 80 paise.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Ltd on Monday reported a 4.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its September 2024 quarter (Q2 FY25) net profit. During the quarter under review, rail PSU's profit came at Rs 1,612.65 crore as against Rs 1,544.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations climbed 2.05 per cent to Rs 6,899.34 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 6,761.02 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Related Articles

The state-run firm also declared an interim dividend of 80 paise. The record date for the same is fixed on November 12, 2024.

The company's net worth stood at Rs 51,464.12 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to Rs 46,883.22 crore in the same period a year ago. Debt equity ratio was at 7.83 in the September 2024 quarter as against 8.67 in the same period last fiscal.

On the stock-specific front, IRFC shares slipped 2.85 per cent to settle at Rs 153.45. At this price, the stock has gained 52.88 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Around 20.24 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 31.51 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 31.20 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,00,536.22 crore.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 32.01 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.20. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.93 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.11.

IRFC borrows funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition or creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways or any entity under the Ministry of Railways. As of September 2024, the government held an 86.36 per cent stake in the 'Navratna' PSU.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 04, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd