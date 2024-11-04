IRFC Q2 FY25 results: Net profit climbs 4% to Rs 1,613 crore YoY; revenue up 2%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Ltd on Monday reported a 4.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its September 2024 quarter (Q2 FY25) net profit. During the quarter under review, rail PSU's profit came at Rs 1,612.65 crore as against Rs 1,544.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations climbed 2.05 per cent to Rs 6,899.34 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 6,761.02 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The state-run firm also declared an interim dividend of 80 paise. The record date for the same is fixed on November 12, 2024.

The company's net worth stood at Rs 51,464.12 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to Rs 46,883.22 crore in the same period a year ago. Debt equity ratio was at 7.83 in the September 2024 quarter as against 8.67 in the same period last fiscal.

On the stock-specific front, IRFC shares slipped 2.85 per cent to settle at Rs 153.45. At this price, the stock has gained 52.88 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Around 20.24 lakh shares changed hands today on BSE. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 31.51 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 31.20 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,00,536.22 crore.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 32.01 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.20. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.93 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.11.

IRFC borrows funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition or creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways or any entity under the Ministry of Railways. As of September 2024, the government held an 86.36 per cent stake in the 'Navratna' PSU.