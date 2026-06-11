IT stock set for 67% upside amid bear attack: Price target, outlook and more 

IT stock Aurionpro Solutions is set for an upside of 67% to reach a price target of Rs 1,250 in a year, according to brokerage Choice Broking. The bullish stance on the IT stock comes at a time when the stock has corrected 28% in 2026 and fallen 46% in a year. On the other hand, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 871% in five years and 1,197% in ten years.

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In the current session, the stock rose 1.46% to Rs 757.55. Aurionpro Solutions stock opened on a flat note at Rs 746.65 today against the previous close of Rs 746.65.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Aurionpro Solutions stock stands at 40.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Aurionpro Solutions shares have a beta of 1.20, indicating high volatility in a year. Aurionpro Solutions shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock of the IT services firm has lost 13% in a month. Total 7773 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 59.18 lakh. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4183 crore on BSE.

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The company has logged a revenue growth of 30% CAGR from FY22 to FY26.

Choice Broking has maintained a ‘BUY’ call on the stock with a TP of Rs 1,250 on the basis of average of FY27E & FY28E EPS, as valuation remains attractive with the PEG below 1x.

The brokerage in its key management takeaway said: 1) The company’s strategic focus has driven a clear shift toward higher-value IP-led offerings, reflected in revenue per employee increasing from Rs 2.9 Mn in FY21 to Rs 4.7 Mn in FY26, representing 64% growth. (2) Future growth in the Transit business will focus on scaling the international AFC business in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, while diversifying into airport systems, EV charging, and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS). (3) Aurionpro is expanding from data centre consulting and execution into modular infrastructure, cybersecurity and AI services to offer end-to-end solutions. (4) Aurionpro Solutions is building seven compounding growth engines across Lending, Mobility & Payments, and Enterprise AI, targeting a Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM) of $560 Mn –1.7 Bn by FY30

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Five promoters held 26.88 per cent stake in the firm and 50,971 public shareholders owned 73.12 per cent for the quarter ended March 2026. Of these, 47,957 public shareholders held 69.31 lakh shares or 12.55% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 68 shareholders with 17.76% stake or 98.05 lakh shares held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2026.

About the Company

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under one umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in the digital world order.