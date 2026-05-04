ITC, Auro Pharma, Power Grid: Stocks to buy— target prices, stop loss, risk-reward & more

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday ahead of extended weekend and jittered market sentiments on the back of escalating Iran-US crisis. Rise in the crude oil price and new-lows of India rupee weighed on markets. The BSE Sensex dropped 582.86 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 76,913.50, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 180.01 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end at 23,997.55.

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Select power stocks including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, ITC and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



ITC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 340 | Stop Loss: Rs 305 | Risk-Reward ratio: 1:2.5

ITC Ltd is forming a base after correction, reclaiming the Rs 303 to 311 demand zone and building higher lows. A sharp bullish candle shows strong demand absorption, with price now testing resistance near Rs 315. Sustaining above Rs 315 signals accumulation and breakout intent. Momentum is improving as MACD turns positive and RSI holds above 60, reflecting stronger bullish momentum. As long as Rs 305 holds, the structure favors upside toward Rs 340. A break below Rs 305 would negate the bullish bias.



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Power Grid Corporation of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 345 | Stop Loss: Rs 305 | Risk-Reward ratio: 1:2

Power Grid is confirming continuation of the long-term uptrend after a strong weekly breakout from consolidation. The structure shows higher highs and higher lows, with price above key long-term averages and momentum indicators staying positive with no divergence. Pullbacks should be shallow, supporting a buy-on-dips approach. As long as Rs 305 holds, the bullish structure remains intact and mild dips can be used to accumulate.



Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,520 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,330 | Risk-Reward ratio: 1:2.1

Auro Pharma shows a strong bullish setup on the weekly chart with a rounding bottom breakout, signaling long-term accumulation and trend reversal. The stock is in a higher high–higher low structure with shallow pullbacks, indicating dips are being bought. Momentum remains positive, and price is holding above key supports. As long as Rs 1,330 holds, the uptrend stays intact and any dips are buy-on-dip opportunities.