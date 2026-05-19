ITC, Bharti Airtel, BSE: Stocks to trade— Check key levels, target price, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices kicked off the week on a muted and settled mostly flat on Monday amid the rising tensions between the US and Iran. However, Q4 earnings continue to support the sentiments. The BSE Sensex added 77.05 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 75,315.04, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 6.45 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 23,649.95 for the day.

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Select buzzing including BSE Ltd, Bharti Airtel and ITC Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Bharti Airtel | Book Profit | Resistance: Rs 1,950 | Support: Rs 1,900

Bharti Airtel Ltd has recently formed a strong double bottom pattern, which triggered a sharp rally of nearly 12.26 per cent within just 3-4 trading sessions. The stock has witnessed aggressive short covering along with fresh buying interest at lower levels. However, after this steep up move, the current price action is facing resistance near the crucial Rs 1,950 mark. On the hourly chart, momentum indicators suggest that the rally is gradually losing strength, indicating possible exhaustion in the near term. Hence, traders may consider booking partial profits at current levels and adopt a wait-and-watch approach for fresh entry opportunities on dips. Immediate resistance is placed near Rs 1,950, while strong support is seen in the Rs 1,900–1880 zone, which could act as a cushion during any pullback.



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ITC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 360 | Stop Loss: Rs 280

ITC recently took support near the crucial 61.8 per cent retracement zone placed between Rs 285–290, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels. Additionally, the weekly MACD remains in positive territory, hinting at sustained bullish momentum in the counter. The overall price structure continues to remain favorable for an upward move. Hence, one may consider adopting a buy-on-dips strategy while the stock sustains above key support levels. Accumulation near declines could provide a better risk-reward opportunity for positional traders. One may keep a stop loss at Rs 280 for an upside target of Rs 360.



BSE | Caution | Stop Loss: Rs 3,950

BSE appears extremely overextended on technical indicators at the current juncture, after the recent sharp rally. Even on the daily chart, the 20–50 DEMA averages are significantly lagging behind the current price action, indicating stretched momentum and elevated risk of short-term profit booking. Hence, we maintain a cautious stance at current levels and avoid initiating fresh long positions. Traders holding existing positions are advised to trail stop losses strictly at Rs 3,950 on a daily closing basis to protect gains amid heightened volatility.