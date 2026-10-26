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ITC Hotels shares climb 8% as Q2 profit jumps 52%; room revenue rises 22%

ITC Hotels shares climb 8% as Q2 profit jumps 52%; room revenue rises 22%

ITCHOTELS156.25(3.45%)

ITC Hotels reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,054 crore in Q2 FY27, up 26% from the year-ago period. Ebitda increased 37% to Rs 337 crore, while PAT rose 52% to Rs 203 crore.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 3:45 PM IST
ITC Hotels shares climb 8% as Q2 profit jumps 52%; room revenue rises 22%ITC Hotels shares rose 7.84% to a session high of Rs 168.45 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 156.20.

ITC Hotels Ltd shares rose 8% in Monday's trade after the leading hotel chain reported a 52% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter. Revenue from operations rose 26% YoY, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 37%.

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,054 crore in Q2 FY27 compared with Rs xx crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 337 crore, while PAT stood at Rs 203 crore.

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Following the development, ITC Hotels shares rose 7.84% to a session high of Rs 168.45 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 156.20. The stock opened at Rs 156.20 and touched a low of Rs 154.55 during the session.

"Global travel demand witnessed moderation during the period, with growth in international tourist arrivals slowing amid geopolitical uncertainties and a softer global economic environment. Domestic air passengers traffic declined by 6% in Aug-Sept’26 due to rising fuel costs and reduction in capacity by Airlines," ITC Hotels said.

Against this backdrop, the company said India's hospitality industry continued to demonstrate resilience, supported by strong domestic demand, favourable supply-demand dynamics and improving connectivity.

ITC Hotels: Occupancy, room rates support growth

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ITC Hotels said its consolidated revenue from operations, excluding branded residences, rose 17% YoY to Rs 983 crore in Q2 FY27.

Room revenue increased 22% to Rs 501 crore, supported by growth in both room rates and volumes. Occupancy at its owned hotels rose 481 basis points to 76%, while average daily rates (ADRs) increased 14%. This led to revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 21% YoY. The company maintained a RevPAR premium of 44% over the industry.

Food and beverage revenue rose 12% to Rs 380 crore, driven by speciality restaurants, lounges, bars and banqueting. Management and operating fees increased 25% to Rs 43 crore, reflecting the scale-up of its managed hotel portfolio.

Ebitda, excluding branded residences, rose 28% to Rs 314 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded by 263 basis points to 32%.

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ITC Hotels H1 FY27 results

For H1 FY27, consolidated revenue from operations rose 20% YoY to Rs 1,990 crore, while Ebitda increased 28% to Rs 630 crore. PAT grew 44% to Rs 385 crore. Consolidated total income rose 20% to Rs 2,101 crore.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations increased 13% to Rs 1,693 crore, Ebitda rose 19% to Rs 563 crore and PAT grew 28% to Rs 384 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 3:45 PM IST
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