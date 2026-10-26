ITC Hotels shares climb 8% as Q2 profit jumps 52%; room revenue rises 22%

Following the development, ITC Hotels shares rose 7.84% to a session high of Rs 168.45 apiece, compared with the previous close of Rs 156.20. The stock opened at Rs 156.20 and touched a low of Rs 154.55 during the session.

"Global travel demand witnessed moderation during the period, with growth in international tourist arrivals slowing amid geopolitical uncertainties and a softer global economic environment. Domestic air passengers traffic declined by 6% in Aug-Sept’26 due to rising fuel costs and reduction in capacity by Airlines," ITC Hotels said.

Against this backdrop, the company said India's hospitality industry continued to demonstrate resilience, supported by strong domestic demand, favourable supply-demand dynamics and improving connectivity.

ITC Hotels: Occupancy, room rates support growth

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ITC Hotels said its consolidated revenue from operations, excluding branded residences, rose 17% YoY to Rs 983 crore in Q2 FY27.

Room revenue increased 22% to Rs 501 crore, supported by growth in both room rates and volumes. Occupancy at its owned hotels rose 481 basis points to 76%, while average daily rates (ADRs) increased 14%. This led to revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 21% YoY. The company maintained a RevPAR premium of 44% over the industry.

Food and beverage revenue rose 12% to Rs 380 crore, driven by speciality restaurants, lounges, bars and banqueting. Management and operating fees increased 25% to Rs 43 crore, reflecting the scale-up of its managed hotel portfolio.

Ebitda, excluding branded residences, rose 28% to Rs 314 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded by 263 basis points to 32%.

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ITC Hotels H1 FY27 results

For H1 FY27, consolidated revenue from operations rose 20% YoY to Rs 1,990 crore, while Ebitda increased 28% to Rs 630 crore. PAT grew 44% to Rs 385 crore. Consolidated total income rose 20% to Rs 2,101 crore.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations increased 13% to Rs 1,693 crore, Ebitda rose 19% to Rs 563 crore and PAT grew 28% to Rs 384 crore.