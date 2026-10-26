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YES Bank share price targets: Shareholders take a 27% hit in seven days, what's next?

YES Bank share price targets: Shareholders take a 27% hit in seven days, what's next?

YES Bank stock: On October 14, the stock closed at Rs 21.21 on BSE. It fell to a 52-week low of Rs 15.53 in the current session, implying a loss of 27% for investors during the period. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 9:10 AM IST
YES Bank share price targets: Shareholders take a 27% hit in seven days, what's next?YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of YES Bank Ltd, among India's most tracked stocks by retail investors, are down 27% since October 15 this year. The Supreme Court dismissed appeals by the private lender, the central government and the RBI upholding the Bombay High Court's ruling that quashed the March 2020 write-down of the bank's Rs 8,415-crore Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds.

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On October 14, the stock closed at Rs 21.21 on BSE. It fell to a 52-week low of Rs 15.53 in the current session, implying a loss of 27% for investors in seven trading sessions. Later, the stock ended 0.13% higher at Rs 15.81 today.

YES bank shares are deeply oversold on charts, with the RSI slipping to 17.5. This denotes the stock is under huge selling pressure. An RSI below 30 indicates a stock is oversold on charts.

In terms of technicals, YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

YES Bank share price targets 

Technical analysts are cautious in their outlook for the lender.

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Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "YES Bank is witnessing a sharp breakdown below key support levels of Rs 17.28 and Rs 16.02, with heavy selling pressure and RSI near 17 indicating oversold momentum. The price is trading below all major EMAs, confirming a strong bearish trend. Avoid fresh buying; existing investors should consider reducing exposure, as further downside risk remains. A sustained recovery above Rs 16.02 is needed for initial stabilisation."

Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Choice Broking said, "YES Bank continues to remain under selling pressure, with the stock closing lower for six consecutive weeks on the weekly chart. It has also breached multiple trendline supports, resulting in a sharp decline towards the crucial support zone of Rs 14.70– Rs 15. The weekly RSI is currently at 24.80, indicating deeply oversold conditions. This may lead to a short-term pullback, although the overall chart structure remains weak and there are no clear signs of a trend reversal yet."

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"As long as the stock sustains above Rs 14.70– Rs 15, a relief rally cannot be ruled out. However, a decisive break below Rs 14.70 could drag the stock further towards Rs 12.50. On the upside, the Rs 16.30–Rs 16.80 zone may act as an opportunity to exit existing positions on a pullback. Given the continued selling pressure, traders are advised to remain cautious and avoid expecting a sustained recovery until the chart shows signs of improvement," added Gupta.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi is cautious on the outlook of the stock.

"YES Bank is currently trading in a broad range of Rs 15–18, indicating a lack of clear directional momentum. The immediate support is placed at Rs 14.50, which will be crucial to monitor in case of renewed selling pressure. On the upside, Rs 17.75 is an important resistance level, and a sustained close above this level could trigger a counter-trend recovery towards Rs 19. However, until the stock decisively breaks above Rs 17.75, the possibility of continued range-bound movement cannot be ruled out. A breakdown below Rs 14.50 may further weaken the technical structure. Therefore, the overall view remains cautious, and traders should wait for a decisive breakout or breakdown before taking a fresh directional position," said Patel.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 3:18 PM IST
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