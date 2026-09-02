ITC Hotels shares fall 3% amid completion of GHK Hospitality acquisition

ITC Hotels Ltd shares fell 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade even as the company concluded the acquisition of GHK Hospitality for an enterprise value of Rs 155 crore. The acquisition was completed on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments as set out in the Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement executed on July 16, ITC Hotels informed NSE and BSE.
Following the development, ITC Hotels shares fell 2.67 per cent. The stock opened at Rs 161 apiece on BSE over its previous close of Rs 161.65. It later hit a low of Rs 155.95 apiece.