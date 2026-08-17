FIIs have been continuosly paring their stake in ITC for the last two years. From 40.5% in June 2024 quarter, FII stake in ITC has slipped to 34.2 in the June 2026 quarter.

On Monday, the FMCG stock fell to its fresh 52 week low of Rs 273 against the previous close of Rs 277.60. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.42 lakh crore.

ITC price targets

Virat Jagad, technical research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said," ITC is trading in a bearish trend, with price below the major short-term and long-term moving averages, indicating continued weakness. The stock has recently broken down below the Rs 275 support zone, confirming selling pressure. RSI is also weakening and remains below the 50 level, while volumes do not indicate strong buying interest. Fresh entry should be avoided at current levels until a clear reversal or support confirmation emerges. The recently broken Rs 275 level may now act as resistance. On the downside, Rs 265–Rs 260 can be considered the next important support zone. Sustained trading below Rs 275 keeps the overall technical structure weak and bearish."

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 268, while resistance stands at Rs 280. A decisive breakout above Rs 280 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 285. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 268-Rs 285 range."

ITC stock, which fell 12% in 2025 is already down 25% in 2026, amid a hike in taxes on tobacco in January 2026.

The stock has turned red in terms of 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

ITC Q1 earnings

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ITC reported a 16.21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit for the June 2026 quarter (Q1 FY27). Net profit (attributable to owners) came at Rs 4,394.13 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 5,244.20 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 27.64 per cent (YoY) to Rs 29,523.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23,129.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.