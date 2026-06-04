ITC, Wipro, Vodafone Idea: Top stocks to trade— Check price targets, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices managed a swift rebound but posted loss on Wednesday amid the rising tensions between the US and Iran, adding to global uncertainties. Traders are awaiting RBI's monetary policy due later this week. The BSE Sensex dropped 303.67 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 74,346.17, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 77.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end at 23,405.60 for the day.

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Select buzzing largecap stocks including Wipro, ITC and Vodafone Idea Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Equities Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



ITC | Caution | Resistance: Rs 290 | Support: Rs 270

ITC Ltd stock broke below its previous swing low of 287 on the daily charts, signaling a bearish trend. Since then, the hourly chart shows a clear pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained weakness. Additionally, the price is trading below key moving averages, which further supports the negative outlook. The MACD is also in negative territory, reinforcing the bearish momentum. The earlier support zone around Rs 287–290 is now likely to act as a strong resistance. Unless ITC manages to close decisively above this range, the probability of further downside remains high.



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Vodafone Idea | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 18 | Stop Loss: Rs 11

Vodafone Idea has delivered a strong breakout above its consolidation range of Rs 12.80–13, turning this earlier resistance zone into a solid support base. It continues to trade above all major moving averages, indicating sustained bullish strength. The overall technical structure points toward continuation of the uptrend with the next upside target around 18. A sensible strategy would be to consider buying on dips near the Rs 12.80–13 zone with a stop loss placed below Rs 11 to maintain a favourable risk-reward profile as the bullish trend remains firmly in place.



Wipro | Caution | Resistance: Rs 213 | Support: Rs 192

Wipro Ltd has seen a healthy pullback from lower levels after forming a strong base near Rs 185–187 where it also created a double bottom reversal pattern. However, as the stock approached the neckline, profit booking emerged, further pressured by weakness across the IT sector. Unless it breaks above the Rs 212–214 resistance zone, the stock is likely to remain in consolidation. Immediate support is placed at Rs 195, and a breakdown below this level could drag the stock back toward Rs 187 once again.