Top stocks in news: Hero Moto, BHEL, IndiGo, LTM, Rajesh Exports, IEX, Auro Pharma, NBCC, Trent

Despite a quick recovery, Indian equity benchmark indices posted cuts on Wednesday led by the rising tensions between the US and Iran with all eyes set on RBI's monetary policy due later this week. The BSE Sensex dropped 303.67 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 74,346.17, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 77.95 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end at 23,405.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 04, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Trent shall trade ex-date for bonus, while shares of Rallis India and Technocraft Industries (India) shall trade ex-date for dividend today.

Hero MotoCorp: The homegrown auto major has unveiled its first flex-fuel vehicles-the iconic Splendor+ and HF Deluxe. With this launch, India has got its first flex-fuel motorcycles in the 100cc segment, marking a defining milestone in the country's transition towards cleaner, self-reliant, and future-ready mobility.

InterGlobe Aviation: The low-cost carrier IndiGo-parent has suspended flight operations to and from Kuwait until 12 pm on June 4, 2026, due to the ongoing closure of Kuwait airspace. The share will also be in focus as the government approved a Rs 10,000 crore Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Price Stabilisation Fund aimed at cushioning airlines from soaring jet fuel costs.

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Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major has received a contract worth Rs 2,000-2,500 crore from Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals Free Zone, Nigeria, involving the design, manufacturing, supply, and supervision of the erection and commissioning of eight gas turbine generators for its petroleum refinery and polypropylene plant.

LTM: The IT solutions company launched its new managed Secure Service Edge (SSE) solution in collaboration with Cisco. Built on Cisco Secure Access-Cisco's dedicated SSE solution- the offering is designed for cloud-first and hybrid work environments. The solution secures access to applications and enables the secure use of AI applications and models for modern enterprises.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company has inaugurated TheraNym, one of India's largest dedicated biologics contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs). The facility is intended to support MSD's supply chain for both domestic and export markets.

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Indian Energy Exchange: The power exchange reported an 18.6 per cent YoY surge in total electricity trade volumes, reaching 12,983 million units in May. This growth was driven by an 11.5 per cent increase in India's overall energy consumption and a record peak power demand of 270.82 GW.

Rajesh Exports: SEBI has passed an interim ex-parte order against Rajesh Exports and its Chairman and Managing Director, Rajesh Mehta, citing prima facie findings of financial misrepresentation, fund-routing irregularities, and non-cooperation during an ongoing investigation.

NBCC: The state-run construction company has secured work orders worth around Rs 83.24 crore, excluding GST, in the ordinary course of business. The company received a Rs 39.99 crore order from Canara Bank for the construction of a residential building at Borivali West, Mumbai.

HFCL: The telecom gear maker HFCL approved multiple transactions to consolidate and expand its defence and aerospace business through HFCL Advance Systems (HASPL).

JBM Auto: The auto ancillary company emerged as the leading player in India's electric bus segment, capturing a 49 per cent market share in May 2026, up from 33 per cent in April. The company recorded 157 electric bus registrations during the month, the highest in the industry.

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Texmaco Rail and Engineering: The railway engineering firm said that Touax Group and TrinityRail Global Inc have announced a tripartite partnership to build a global railcar leasing platform in India under Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing (TTRL).

Indiabulls: The company board has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of 51.55 crore warrants, convertible into an equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares, at an issue price of Rs 19.40 per share. The warrants will be issued to promoter group entities and non-promoter group entities through a preferential issue on a private placement basis.

Atlanta Electricals: The power, auto and inverter duty transformers manufacturer has received a Letter of Award from Punjab State Transmission Corporation (PSTCL) for the procurement of 23 units of 160 MVA, 220/66 kV power transformers along with NIFPES and optional spares. The total order value stands at Rs 285.15 crore, including applicable taxes.

Jain Irrigation Systems: The agri-solutions player has commissioned a high-tech, industrial-scale biochar facility with an annual capacity of around 20,000 tonnes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, along with its partners. The facility advances climate-smart agriculture, circular manufacturing, and engineered carbon removal at a commercial scale.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation: The petrochem and coal company has secured an order worth Rs 477.5 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for the supply of bulk bitumen at its Mumbai and Mangalore locations, aggregating 1,30,000 MT.

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Central Bank Of India: The company board of the PSU lender has approved the appointment of Vivek Kumar, General Manager (Finance & Accounts), as the Chief Financial Officer of the bank for a period of three years, effective June 3.