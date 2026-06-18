Income tax return calendar for AY 2026-27: July 31 is not the deadline for everyone; check key due dates

Taxpayers preparing to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 need to pay close attention to the revised filing calendar, as July 31 is no longer the universal deadline for all categories of taxpayers. Searches for "AY 2026-27 ITR due dates" have also been trending on Google Trends as the income tax filing season gathers pace, reflecting growing interest among taxpayers in understanding the applicable deadlines.

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The Income Tax Department has prescribed different due dates depending on the nature of income and whether a taxpayer is subject to audit requirements. Missing the applicable deadline could lead to late filing fees, interest liabilities and delays in receiving refunds.

July 31 deadline

For most salaried individuals and pensioners filing ITR-1 or ITR-2, the due date for filing returns for Financial Year (FY) 2025-26 remains July 31, 2026.

ITR-1 (Sahaj) is generally used by resident individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh from salary, pension and one house property, while ITR-2 is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) with capital gains, multiple properties or foreign assets, but no business income.

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August 31 deadline

One of the major changes introduced in the Union Budget 2026 is the extension of the filing deadline for non-audit business and professional taxpayers.

Individuals and professionals filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 who are not required to undergo a tax audit can now submit their returns by August 31, 2026.

Presenting the Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a staggered timeline for return filing to ease compliance and reduce pressure during the peak filing season.

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October 31

Taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited under the Income Tax Act have until October 31, 2026, to file their returns.

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Meanwhile, companies and businesses involved in international transactions or specified domestic transactions requiring a transfer pricing report under Section 92E will have time until November 30, 2026.

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Can taxpayers file after the due date?

Yes. Taxpayers who miss the original deadline can still file a belated return until December 31, 2026. If an error is discovered in a return already filed, a revised return can be submitted by March 31, 2027.

Those who fail to file or later identify undisclosed income can opt for an Updated Return (ITR-U), which can be filed up to four years from the end of the relevant assessment year. For AY 2026-27, the last date for filing ITR-U is March 31, 2031.

Missing the deadline can...

Late filing may attract a fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. Taxpayers with total income up to Rs 5 lakh may have to pay a fee of up to Rs 1,000, while those with income exceeding Rs 5 lakh can face a penalty of up to Rs 5,000. Interest under Sections 234A, 234B and 234C may also apply.

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With multiple deadlines now in place, taxpayers are advised to identify the category applicable to them and mark the correct due date to avoid unnecessary penalties and compliance issues.

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