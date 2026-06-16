Jaiprakash Associates: Stock to delist on June 18, here's what happens to 6.5 lakh shareholders 

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) will be delisted from both the BSE and NSE effective June 18, 2026, following the completion of insolvency proceedings and the takeover of the company under the Adani Group-led resolution plan. The move will leave nearly 6.5 lakh public shareholders without any compensation as the approved plan completely wipes out the existing equity shareholding.

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In a regulatory filing on Monday, JAL said it has received the final approvals from BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd for delisting its equity shares. Consequently, trading in the stock will stop on both exchanges from June 18.

The delisting is in line with the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench, Prayagraj. The insolvency process reached its final stages after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) last month dismissed a petition filed by Vedanta Ltd, led by mining billionaire Anil Agarwal, challenging the selection of the Adani Group's bid for the debt-ridden company.

The appellate tribunal upheld the decision of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), which had favoured the Adani Group's Rs 14,535-crore offer over Vedanta's competing resolution proposal.

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JAL, once a prominent conglomerate with interests spanning construction, real estate, power generation, hotels and even a Formula One racing circuit, was among the most widely followed stocks in the Indian market.

At its peak, the company commanded a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 50,000 crore. According to exchange data, ICICI Bank held a 7.7% stake in the company as of March 31, 2026.

The delisting has sparked discussions among market participants and retail investors, with many terming it as a cautionary tale about the risks of investing in companies with high debt. Several investors on social media noted that low-priced stocks can often turn into value traps and warned against buying shares solely because they have fallen sharply from their highs.

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Market experts have reiterated that retail investors should focus on businesses with strong fundamentals, sustainable earnings and manageable debt levels, rather than chasing stocks that appear inexpensive after steep declines.