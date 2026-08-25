Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Vodafone Idea, Paradeep Phosphates, Hindustan Copper shares: What expert says

Vodafone Idea, Paradeep Phosphates, Hindustan Copper shares: What expert says

IDEA15.20(8.03%)

The market expert said Vodafone Idea's structure looks positive and the stock could see further appreciation.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 3:22 PM IST
Vodafone Idea, Paradeep Phosphates, Hindustan Copper shares: What expert saysThe expert identified Rs 18-18.50 as the potential upside zone for Vodafone Idea.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP (Research) at Master Capital Services, said the overall texture of benchmark Nifty50 remains positive as long as the index holds above its key support level of 23,900. The market expert also shared technical views on Vodafone Idea Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Vodafone Idea

Upadhyay said Vodafone Idea's structure looks positive and the stock could see further appreciation. He identified Rs 18-18.50 as the potential upside zone.

"One can hold the position, but do not forget to maintain a trailing stop loss below Rs 13.50," he stated.

Paradeep Phosphates

Paradeep Phosphates is also on Upadhyay's radar. He said the stock is trading above all its key moving averages and can be considered for buying.

On the higher side, the stock could move towards Rs 180-190 in the short to medium term, according to the expert. He advised maintaining a stop loss below Rs 150.

Hindustan Copper

On Hindustan Copper, Upadhyay recommended participating in the government's offer-for-sale (OFS), while also saying investors can directly consider the stock.

Advertisement

The expert suggested building positions in a staggered manner for a positional investment horizon of more than six to eight months, with a stop loss below Rs 470. He said the stop loss has been kept slightly wider from current levels as a mean-reversion trade can be played.

Upadhyay sees the stock potentially moving towards Rs 720-740.

Meanwhile, the two-day OFS of Hindustan Copper by the government began on Tuesday, August 25, for non-retail investors, with the Centre looking to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in the company. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 514 per share.

The OFS will open for retail investors on Wednesday, August 26, at 9:15 am and close at 3:30 pm.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more