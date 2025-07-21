Jane Street impact: BSE shares jump 3%; NSE unlisted stock, brokers react

Shares of BSE Ltd rose 3 per cent, while unlisted shares of NSE traded firm following a report that SEBI has cleared Jane Street to resume trading activity in the Indian equity market. The approval reportedly came after the firm deposited $567 million (₹4,843.50 crore) into escrow accounts, in line with SEBI’s earlier directives. Advertisement Related Articles Though the Reuters report was source-based, BSE shares jumped 2.87 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,519 on the NSE. Unlisted shares of NSE were last quoted in the Rs 2,175–Rs 2,220 range. Shares of listed stock brokerages were largely mixed. Angel One, which is one of India's top brokerage firms, climbed 1.46 per cent to Rs 2,716.25. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd advanced 1.59 per cent to Rs 925.65. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd gained 3.05 per cent to Rs 266.50. SMC Global Securities Ltd edged 0.07 per cent higher at Rs 149.65. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd fell 0.21 per cent to Rs 2,612.55. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd was down 0.63 per cent at Rs 7,680.95. 360 ONE WAM was flat at Rs 1,199.85. Advertisement

Jane Street is a the global proprietary trading firm tha operated in both cash and derivatives markets as a Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) and as a trading member. A couple of its entities were barred from trading in Indian market amid SEBI’s findings of alleged manipulation in the Bank Nifty index.

The preliminary observations pointed to a complex and unlawful trading pattern, allegedly enabled by Jane Street’s sophisticated trading infrastructure.

SEBI had earlier said that the Jane Street request was under examination in accordance with the directions of the interim order, adding that it remains committed to following due process and ensuring the integrity of the securities market.

Jane Street entities, SEBI had said, suggested that the action has been undertaken by them (deposit) without prejudice to their rights and remedies that remain available to them in law and equity.

"This is to confirm that Jane Street has informed SEBI that in compliance with paragraph 62.1 of the July 3, 2025 Interim Order, a sum of INR 4,843,57,70,168/- (Four Thousand Eight Hundred Forty Three Crore Fifty Seven Lakh Seventy Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Eight Rupees only) has been credited to an escrow account with a lien marked in favour of SEBI," SEBI had said earlier.