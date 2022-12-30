Jhunjhunwala, Vijay Kedia, Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia: How HNI portfolios fared in 2022

2022 was a modest year for stocks, but portfolio values of celebrated HNI investors jumped up to 40 per cent during the year, suggesting either their portfolio stocks moved up or wealthy investors used the year to build portfolios, or both.

In the case of Rekha Jhunjhunwala, equity investments in 30 stocks were worth Rs 32,823 crore, up 34.25 per cent over December 2021's Rs 24,449 crore, as per publicly data available with Trendlyne. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India's Warren Buffett and Rekha's better half, passed away on August 14 this year.

Three Jhunjhunwala stocks Titan Company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company and Metro Brands, accounted for Rs 21,983.40 of the family stock portfolio. Titan Company was up 3 per cent for the year, in line with the BSE Sensex. Star Health declined 28 per cent while Metro Brands soared 95.35 per cent during the year.

Vijay Kedia's holdings in 16 stocks were worth Rs 723.72 crore, up 40 per cent over Rs 517.39 crore worth stocks that he held as of December 31, 2021. Kedia's biggest bet Tejas Networks was up 35 per cent for the year. His second biggest bet Vaibhav Global fell 45.57 per cent for the year. Elecon Engineering Company , his third biggest holding, soared 90 per cent for the year.

A total of 22 of Dolly Khanna stocks were worth Rs 405.35 crore, up 10.81 per cent. Dolly's portfolio value stood at Rs 365.80 crore as of December 2021.

Also Read: Welspun Enterprises stock climbs 3% after board clears buyback of shares

To be sure, the portfolio sizes of the two time periods are not strictly comparable due to portfolio rejigs, as these HNI investors must have tweaked holdings, adding a few stocks while quiting some others.

In case of Khanna, Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL), Polyplex Corporation and Sharda Cropchem were her three biggest stock holdings, but she entered CPCL in June quarter and Sharda Cropchem in March quarter.

A total of 42 that Ashish Kacholia were worth Rs 1,782.93 crore. He held stocks worth Rs 1,667.27 crore as of December 31, 2021. Kacholia entered a total of nine stocks in September quarter itself. Safari Industries (India), Shaily Engineering Plastics and NIIT are among his top stock holdings.

Anil Kumar Goel held 34 stocks amounting to Rs 1,892 crore. His portfolio value was up 39 per cent over Rs 1,360 crore, as of December 31, 2021. Mukul Agrawal holdings’ value stood at Rs 2,692 crore, up from Rs 2,504 crore. Ashish Dhawan's portfolio value rose to Rs 2,003 crore from Rs 1,698 crore. He held over 1 per cent stakes in 13 listed companies.

Note that the current portfolio values were based stakes HNIs held in stocks as of September 30. The data for December quarter will be out soon.

Also Read: Stocks in news: Lotus Chocolate, Cipla, Eicher Motors, SBI Cards and more