Jio BlackRock closes maiden NFO with Rs 17,800 crore across three MF schemes

Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited, a 50:50 JV between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and BlackRock, on Monday announced the successful closure of its maiden New Fund Offer (NFO), recording a total investment of Rs 17,800 crore ($2.1 billion), across three cash/debt mutual fund schemes -- JioBlackRock Overnight Fund, JioBlackRock Liquid Fund and JioBlackRock Money Market Fund.

The three-day NFO, which was launched on June 30, 2025, attracted investments from over 90 institutional investors. The cash/debt mutual fund schemes recorded an overwhelming response from retail investors, with over 67,000 individuals investing in these funds during the offer period, Jio BlackRock Asset Management said in a press release.

The NFO, which closed on July 2, 2025, was one of the largest in India’s cash/debt fund segment, placing JioBlackRock Asset Management among the top 15 asset management companies by Debt Assets Under Management in the country, out of 47 fund houses.

"These first funds offered by JioBlackRock Asset Management provide a broad range of investors choice to manage different elements of cash and short-term allocations, and put cash to work for meeting differing liquidity, risk and return objectives. Short duration debt and money market mutual funds are a solution for investors looking to get yield by holding lower-volatility and short-term funds, without locking into a long-term commitment and providing clients with the flexibility to meet their liquidity needs," Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited said.

They serve as tools for investment portfolio builders, corporate treasuries and retail investors alike, it added.

Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, JioBlackRock Asset Management said: “The overwhelming response to our first NFO from institutional and retail investors is a powerful endorsement of JioBlackRock Asset Management’s innovative investment philosophy, risk management capabilities and digital-first approach. This is a strong start to our journey towards becoming a transformative force in India’s evolving investment landscape, catering to all types of investors.”

JioBlackRock Asset Management is seeking to combine BlackRock's global investment expertise and leading risk management technology with JFSL’s digital reach and knowledge of the local market in India. The organisation aims to provide innovative, affordable and easily accessible investment solutions, a press reelase read.

At 11.20 am, shares of Jio Financial Services were trading 1.09 per cent higher at Rs 328.50 on BSE. JFSL is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Finance Limited, Jio Insurance Broking Limited, Jio Payment Solutions Limited, Jio Leasing Services Limited, Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited, and Jio Payments Bank Limited