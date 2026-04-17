Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFS), which operates a full-stack financial services ecosystem through customer-facing subsidiaries, is scheduled to report its March quarter results on Friday.

MOFSL, which initiated coverage on the stock last month, expects JFS to report 30.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 412.30 crore for the March quarter on 61.3 per cent rise in net interest income (NII) at Rs 432.30 crore. Operating profit is seen rising 29.9 per cent to Rs 485.40 crore.

The brokerage expects Jio Credit to report AUM growth of 30 per cent sequentially. It expects interest income to improve, driven by strong AUM growth in Jio credit Credit costs in Jio credit should remain benign, MOFSL said adding that commentary on NBFC growth outlook and progress in other businesses will be key monitorable.

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Interest income is seen at Rs 720.40 crore. Total income is seen at Rs 816.70 crore. Provisions and loan losses are estimated at Rs 32.60 crore. Share of profit of JV & Associate is seen at Rs 69 crore. MOFSL has a target of 320 on Jio Finanial shares. The JFS stock closed at Rs 241.51 apiece on Thursday. The scrip is down 22 per cent in the past six months.

In a filing on April 13, JFS said: "Jio Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026," it said.

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JFS said a presentation to analysts on financial results of the company for the quarter and year

ended March 31, 2026 will be made today at 7.30 pm IST after the board meeting.

"Jio Financial Services will be closely tracked ahead of its Q4 results, adding to the earnings driven momentum in financials," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Last month, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India vide letter dated March 12, 2026, granted certificate of registration to Allianz Jio Reinsurance to commence business as Reinsurance Company. Besides, JFS said a wholly-owned subsidiary Jio Payments Bank Limited announced introducing UPI-based cash withdrawal through its Business Correspondent (BC) touchpoints.

MOFSL in a March note said the core investment thesis for JFS centers on its ecosystem-led operating advantage, leveraging Jio's subscriber base of over 50 crore and the extensive retail footprint of the Reliance Group. Unlike traditional NBFCs that face high customer acquisition costs, JFS benefits from a lower-cost entry into the daily digital lives of nearly half of India's population, it said.

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"This captive audience enables hyper-personalised credit underwriting through proprietary AI models that analyze data from telecom and retail behavior, providing a unique risk assessment edge, while operating within regulatory guardrails," MOFSL said last month.

JFS last month said Jio Leasing Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has subscribed to 6,39,40,000, 8.1 per cent Cumulative Optionally Convertible Preference Shares of Rs 10/- each of Reliance International Leasing IFSC Private Limited for cash at par, aggregating Rs 63.94 crore, on a rights issue basis. The investment was made to fund the business operations of RILIPL. The aggregate investment made by JLSL in RILIPL since the last disclosure is Rs 82.80 crore.

