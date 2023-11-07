JP Power Jaiprakash Associates, Reliance Power shares top volume chart; Honasa sees high turnover

scorecardresearch
Business Today
JP Power led the volume chart, with 28,83,76,963 shares worth Rs 385 crore changing hands. The stock climbed 5.24 per cent to Rs 13.05. The company board would meet on November 10 to declare its quarterly and semi-annual results.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power), Suzlon Energy Ltd, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JP Associates), YES Bank Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Zomato Ltd topped volume chart on NSE in Monday's session. Private lender HDFC Bank Ltd, market debutant Honasa Consumer Ltd (Mamaearth), brokerage Angel One and IT firm Tata Elxsi led the turnover chart, data on most-active stocks suggest.

JP Power led the volume chart, with 28,83,76,963 shares worth Rs 385 crore changing hands. The stock climbed 5.24 per cent to Rs 13.05. The company board would meet on November 10 to declare its quarterly and semi-annual results.

Suzlon Energy shares were trading 0.14 per cent higher at Rs 36, as Rs 299 crore worth 8,15,52,332 shares changed hands on the counter. Vodafone Idea Ltd advanced 1.48 per cent to Rs 13.75. A total of 6,32,11,659 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 85 crore changed hands.

JP Associates added 2.72 per cent to Rs 17, as 4,47,17,162 company shares worth Rs 76 crore changed hands. This company would announce its September quarter results on November 9.

Reliance Power Ltd shares edged 0.52 per cent higher to Rs 19.40. A total 4,14,84,770 Reliance Power shares worth Rs 82 crore changed hands so far. YES Bank shares inched 0.30 per cent up at Rs 16.75, as 3,81,06,956 YES Bank shares worth Rs 64 crore changed hands.

In the case of Zomato, the online food delivery platform reported healthy Q2 performance. The stock gained 0.81 per cent to Rs 124.30, as 3,79,64,497 Zomato shares worth Rs 470 crore changed hands.

"Zomato’s sequential GOV expansion in food delivery as well as Blinkit businesses in 2QFY24 surprised us positively. Another positive surprise was the near-doubling of the company’s Gold membership program, in a matter of just one quarter, amidst muted growth trends in the underlying industry and intensified competitive intensity. In fact, Gold subscribers now contribute c.40 per cent to Zomato’s food delivery GOV. These developments augur well for the business," JM Financial said in a note.

Bajaj Hindusthan fell 1.18 per cent to Rs 33.60. A total of 3,01,75,781 company shares worth Rs 113 crore changed hands. HCC, IRB Infra, SEPC, and RattanIndia Power Ltd were some other stocks seeing high volumes today.

In turnover terms, HDFC Bank topped the chart. The bank saw a turnover of Rs 613 crore. It was followed by Zomato. Newly-listed Honasa, JP Power, Sulzon Energy, Angel One and Bajaj Finance also saw high turnovers.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 07, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
