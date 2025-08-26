JSW Infrastructure: Fitch Ratings, Moody's assert positive stance; check stock reaction 

Shares of JSW Infrastructure were trading in the red on Tuesday even as Fitch Ratings and Moody's asserted their positive stance on India’s second-largest private commercial port operator. JSW Infrastructure shares slipped 2.58% to Rs 295.45 today against the previous close of Rs 303.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 62,685 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 46.3, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. JSW Infra shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Fitch Ratings has upgraded its credit rating to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+’, marking a significant milestone as the firm enters the investment grade category. The outlook assigned by Fitch is stable.

Moody’s Ratings has affirmed JSW Infrastructure’s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Senior Secured Bond Rating at ‘Ba1’, while upgrading the outlook to Positive from Stable, reflecting growing confidence in the company’s strategic direction and operational resilience.

These upgrades across global rating agencies underscore JSW Infrastructure’s commitment to prudent financial management, sustainable growth, and its pivotal role in India’s port and logistics sector.

Importantly, JSW Infrastructure joins an exclusive set of companies in India’s infrastructure space, particularly within the capital-intensive port and logistics sector, in achieving an investment-grade rating— reinforcing its market leadership and strong financial foundation.

Lalit Singhvi, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of JSW Infrastructure said, “The investment grade ratings from Fitch and S&P, along with Moody’s upgrade of our outlook to Positive, are strong validations of JSW Infrastructure’s financial strength, strategic focus, and long-term vision. It empowers us to pursue our ambitious growth agenda with confidence, leveraging global capital efficiently while maintaining a strong balance sheet. It also reinforces investor confidence in JSW Infrastructure’s resilience and long-term vision, enabling us to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

Recently, S&P Global Ratings also assigned JSW Infrastructure an investment grade rating of ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook, further affirming the company’s solid financial standing and resilient business fundamentals.

JSW Infrastructure is a private player focused on developing, operating and maintaining ports services, ports-related infrastructure development activities, and development of infrastructure. It offers port services that involve marine services, including the piloting of vessels using tugs, mooring, berthing, and de-berthing; stevedoring services, including loading/unloading cargo to and from berthed vessels using mobile harbor cranes/ship unloaders.