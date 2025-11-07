JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Dabur India: How to trade these 3 buzzing largecap stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday after a volatile trading session. A sharp profit booking was seen in the broader markets which were hammered hard. BSE Sensex shed 148.14 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 83,311.01, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 87.95 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 25,509.70 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Asian Paints, JSW Steel and Dabur India are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Dabur India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 550-565 | Stop Loss: Rs 500

Stock prices of Dabur have confirmed a breakout from a double bottom pattern on the daily chart, signalling a bullish reversal after a prolonged consolidation phase. The stock has reclaimed all key moving averages, reflecting strengthening momentum. It continues to form higher lows, showcasing a constructive price structure. The RSI above 60 indicates improving bullish sentiment, while rising volumes validate the breakout. Buying on dips towards Rs 512-517 can be considered for a favourable risk reward setup as long as the stock sustains above the breakout zone.



Advertisement

Asian Paints | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,750-2,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,467

Asian Paints has given a strong breakout from falling trendline resistance, backed by robust volume, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock has reclaimed its 50 day and 200 day EMAs, confirming a shift in momentum towards the upside. The bullish crossover in moving averages along with improving RSI signals strength in trend. Sustaining above the 2550-2540 breakout zone could open room for further upside, reflecting a bullish reversal setup after a prolonged consolidation phase.



JSW Steel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,230-1,250 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,119

After a breakout from consolidation phase, JSW Steel has corrected to breakout point or 21-day EMA. Considering the overall bullish structure, prices are all set to take U turn from the present juncture. The stock is maintaining its higher high, higher low formation along an ascending trendline, indicating steady strength. As stock is currently trading near 21-day EMA, it offers a favourable buying opportunity here. The overall setup reflects continued bullish sentiment, with the recent breakout confirming trend continuation within a broader upward channel.