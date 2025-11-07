Studds Accessories IPO shares to make D-st debut today; GMP crashes ahead of listing

Shares of Studds Accessories are set to make its Dalal Street debut on Friday, November 07 as the leading helmet manufacturer may deliver mild listing gains to the investors, if one goes by the latest signals from the unofficial market. However, its listing prospects have taken a big hit after weak listing of Orkla India and selling in broader markets on Thursday.

Ahead of its listing, Studds Accessories has seen a sharp correction in its grey market premium (GMP). Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 40-45 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 7-8 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 70-75 during the bidding phase.

The IPO of Studds Accessories was open for subscription between October 30-November 03. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 557-585 per share with a lot size of 25 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 455.49 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77,86,120 equity shares.

With no fresh capital infusion, post-listing performance will hinge on sustaining double-digit growth, managing raw-material costs, and leveraging regulatory enforcement that favors branded players. A balanced debut with long-term potential looks likely, given its leadership, brand equity, and export diversification, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 73.25 times, fetching nearly 20.71 lakh applications, attracting bids over Rs 23,350 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 159.99 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 76.99 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 22.09 times.

Incorporated in 1975, Faridabad-based Studds Accessories is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It designs, manufactures, markets, and sells helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands, while other accessories are sold under the 'Studds' brand. Studds Accessories distributes its products across India and exports to over 70 countries.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities were the book running lead managers for Studds Accessories IPO and MUFG Intime India was the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE.