JSW Steel, SBI, Vedanta, Paytm and other stocks to watch out for today

Benchmarks indices are likely to open on a positive note today as SGX Nifty was trading 36 points higher at 17,721. On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 14 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 59,847; while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 25 points or 0.14 per cent up to settle at 17,624. Mid and smallcap shares finished on a strong note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 up 0.38 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.28 per cent. Fear index India VIX jumped 4.02 per cent to 12.27.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

JSW Steel

The steel manufacturer reported a 7% (QoQ) and 13% (YoY) rise in crude steel production for the quarter ended March 2023. JSW Steel reported its highest ever quarterly consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonnes for Q4 FY23 on a yearly basis.

Zydus Lifesciences

The pharma firm has received final approval from US FDA for manufacturing and marketing of Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg. Azithromycin Tablets clocked annual sales of $20 mn in the United States.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has reported its best ever yearly sales performance clocking 93% growth in FY23.

Cipla

Cipla has signed a perpetual license agreement with Novartis Pharma AG (Switzerland) on April 10, 2023 to manufacture and market Galvus and Galvus combination brands, used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes from January 1, 2026.

GAIL

The energy major has announced a reduction in prices of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) in line with the new gas pricing mechanism.

Paytm

The digital payments platform saw 20.46 lakh shares (0.34% equity) worth Rs 133.92 crore change hands at an average price of Rs 657 per share on Monday.

Bank of Baroda

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda recorded healthy advances growth for the March quarter, showing a growth of nearly 19% over the previous year period.

SBI

The Bank's board will meet on April 18 to decide on long term fund raising in single or multiple tranches of up to $2 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes.

Vedanta

The company proposes to hold a meeting of its Committee of Directors on April 13 to consider the proposal for issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis.

Kalpataru Power Transmission

Kalpataru Power Transmission and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders of awards of Rs 3,079 crore in the month of March and till date in April.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azithromycin Tablets.

Torrent Power

Torrent Power has pipped Reliance Industries to emerge as the lowest bidder for supply of 1,100-megawatts of gas-based power supply sought by the government to meet anticipated record demand in the summer.

Also read: Wipro, TCS, Infosys: How to trade these IT large cap stocks ahead of Q4 results?

Also read: Reliance Industries shares trade at 40% premium over historical average; ONCG, Tata Steel at steep discounts