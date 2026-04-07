Jubilant FoodWorks shares tumble 10% to hit 52-week low today; here's why

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd slumped 10.15 per cent in Tuesday's late morning trade to touch a fresh one-year low of Rs 414.50, snapping their three-session climb. The sharp drop came after the operator of Domino's Pizza in India reported muted like-for-like (LFL) growth for the March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26), missing Street expectations.

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Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) highlighted that Domino's India posted LFL growth of just 0.2 per cent in Q4 FY26, sharply below its estimate of 4 per cent and compared with 12.1 per cent growth in the year-ago quarter (Q4 FY25). In contrast, Domino's Turkey delivered relatively stronger momentum, with LFL growth of 9 per cent (post-IAS-29 adjustments).

Jubilant FoodWorks reported consolidated revenue growth of around 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 2,510 crore for Q4 FY26. Standalone revenue growth remained modest at 6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,690 crore, missing MOFSL's estimate of 11 per cent and significantly lower than 19 per cent growth recorded in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year 2025-26 (FY26), consolidated revenue rose 17 per cent YoY to Rs 9,540 crore, while standalone revenue increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 6,890 crore.

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On the store expansion front, the company added 69 net stores across the JFL group network during the quarter, taking the total store count to 3,663 as of the end of Q4 FY26. Domino's India opened 59 new stores, taking its total store base to 2,455, while Domino's Turkey added four stores, taking its total count to 787.

Following the weaker-than-expected performance, MOFSL maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock, citing the miss on key estimates. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 500 on Jubilant FoodWorks.