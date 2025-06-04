Jupiter Wagons shares have lost fizz in a year, here's what analysts say 

Shares of multibagger Jupiter Wagons have lost fizz during the last one year. The railway sector stock, which rallied 606% in three years and zoomed 3897% in five years has turned negative in a year. The railway stock slipped 23% in a year and lost 20.17% in 2025.

The short-term correction has triggerred concerns among the investors on the future of their portfolios. However, there is a respite for Jupiter Wagons investors. The stock has risen 38% in the last three months. It remains to be seen whether these gains could spread across the longer term , minimizing losses of investors.

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox is bullish on the outlook of the stock.

"Jupiter Wagons is exhibiting a steady bullish structure after reclaiming key support levels. The stock is trading above its short- and long-term EMAs, with the 20-EMA providing strong dynamic support. Technical indicators support the ongoing momentum — RSI is at 60+, suggesting strength without being overbought, while the MACD remains in the positive territory with a bullish crossover.

DMI readings reflect a rising trend with DI+ above DI– and ADX strengthening above 30.

On the upside, the stock has the potential to slowly inch towards Rs 455–470 levels in the medium term. Volume spikes on up-days signal accumulation. Immediate support lies at Rs 390; sustaining above this level will maintain the bullish outlook. A close below Rs 390 may attract short-term weakness or consolidation."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Jupiter Wagons stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 388. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 420 could lead to a target of Rs 458 in the near term."

In the current session, Jupiter Wagons shares hit an intraday high of Rs 416.40 rising 6.59% against the previous close of Rs 390.65 on BSE. Total 2.73 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.25 crore on BSE today. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 17,005 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 748 on July 5, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 270.20 on March 3, 2025.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.