Jupiter Wagons shares up 26% in a year; analysts see 'bullish' trend

Business Today
Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd cooled off in Friday's trade following an over 14 per cent uptick in the previous session. The stock was last seen trading 1.16 per cent lower at Rs 489.10. At this price, it has delivered 26.22 per cent returns to investors in the past one year compared to a 7.16 per cent rise in benchmark BSE Sensex during the same period.

Around 1.42 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 1.50 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 6.97 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 20,662.44 crore.

A few technical analysts suggested the stock looked 'bullish' on charts and can climb up to Rs 560 level in the near term. That said, support on the counter could be seen in the Rs 465-438 range.

Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, said, "JWL has witnessed a strong spurt in price and volume from the oversold parameters. The counter has signalled a trend reversal and a follow-up buying emergence could lead to a bullish momentum in the near period. The zone of Rs 450-440 is likely to provide support for any shortcomings. On the higher end, Rs 540-560 is likely to act as intermediate resistance and a breakthrough would likely trigger a fresh leg of rally in the coming period."

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President (Retail Research) at Religare Broking, said, "The stock looked strong on daily charts and can hit an upside target of Rs 490. Keep stop loss placed at Rs 465."

Sebi-registered research analyst AR Ramachandran said, "Jupiter Wagons stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 438. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 490 could lead to an upside target of Rs 545 in the near term."

The counter traded higher than the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 50.41. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 56.56 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 8.08. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 8.61 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.28.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 68.11 per cent stake in the private rail firm.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 17, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
