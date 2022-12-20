scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Just Dial shares slip 2% as Reliance Retail Ventures looks to sell 2% stake

Feedback

Just Dial shares slip 2% as Reliance Retail Ventures looks to sell 2% stake

Just Dial fell 1.98 per cent to hit a low of Rs 610 on BSE. The scrip has jumped 17 per cent from its June low, but is still down 25 per cent year-to-date

While Just Dial's metrics inch towards pre-covid levels, Nuvama believes the company needs to demonstrate consistent performance in business execution While Just Dial's metrics inch towards pre-covid levels, Nuvama believes the company needs to demonstrate consistent performance in business execution

Shares of Just Dial dropped 2 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the promoter of the company, said it intends to sell shares of the company via open market sale to comply with minimum public shareholding norms.

Published on: Dec 20, 2022, 9:52 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 20, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS