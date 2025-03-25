Kalpataru Projects shares jump 5% on securing orders worth Rs 2,366 crore

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) surged 5.42 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 1,032.60 after the company bagged orders with a combined value of Rs 2,366 crore.

"KPIL, along with its international subsidiaries, have secured notification of awards / comfort letters of approx. Rs 2,366 crore. The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: Orders in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market; Order in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India," Kalpataru stated in an exchange filing.

Related Articles

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO at KPIL, said, "With these new orders, our order intake till date in FY25 has reached Rs 24,850 crore, providing good visibility for improved execution and growth going forward."

Around 11,000 shares changed hands on BSE at the time of publishing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 18,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 1.15 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 17,209.60 crore.

On technical setup, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.66. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 31.01 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.96. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 32.60 with a return on equity (RoE) of 9.54. According to Trendlyne data, KPIL has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

KPIL (formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd) said it is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries, adding it has maintained a leadership position in major businesses backed by strong organisational capabilities, superior technical know-how, and adherence to best-in-class sustainability standards. As of December 2023, promoters held a 33.52 per cent stake in the company.