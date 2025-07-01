Business Today
Kalpataru Projects stock in focus on fresh order win, check details 

Kalpataru Projects stock closed 0.29% higher at Rs 1229 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20,987 crore

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 1, 2025 9:08 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects stock in focus on fresh order win, check details Kalpataru Projects: The orders relate to the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas market.

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) are in news today after the firm said it has secured new orders worth Rs 989 crore.  Kalpataru Projects stock closed 0.29% higher at Rs 1229 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20,987 crore. 

Total 3435 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 42.12 lakh on Monday. The orders relate to the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas market.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are pleased with the new order wins in our T&D business. We are particularly enthused by the traction in our T&D business over the past few years on back of increased demand for grid infrastructure globally. We are equipped to leverage the T&D opportunity given our execution prowess and global expertise across the T&D EPC value chain ranging from design, engineering, testing, tower manufacturing, installation and commissioning. With these new orders, our order intake till date in FY26 has reached Rs 7,150 Crores, giving us good visibility for growth going  forward."

KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries. KPIL has maintained a leadership position in all its major businesses backed by strong organisational capabilities, superior technical know-how, and adherence to best-in-class sustainability standards.  

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 1, 2025 9:08 AM IST
