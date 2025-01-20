Kalyan Jewellers India, MOFSL shares in focus today; here's why

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) are in focus on Monday morning after the latter issued a clarification on the recent social media posts, categorically denying "the baseless, malicious, and defamatory allegations circulating on social media against MOAMC and its officials."

Without naming anyone, MOFSL said: "These baseless accusations are a deliberate attempt by individuals with vested interests to malign the good reputation that our firm and leadership have built over decades."

There were rumors that Motial Oswal AMC's money managers may have been bribed to stock up on Kalyan Jewellers. "Baseless, malicious, and defamatory," MOFSL said on Sunday.

This was the second time MOFSL strongly denied such rumours. On Thursday last week, it called the rumours "absolutely false and baseless". Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India fell 35 per cent in 2025 so far against a 6 per cent drop in the BSE Consumer Durables index this year.

In Kalyan Jewellers' recent earnings call, whose audio call was released on January 14, the management stated that no IT raids had been conducted at its premises. It termed bribery allegations as 'absurd'. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director at Kalyan Jewellers, said, "Very absurd allegation. We have always conducted our businesses and interactions with all stakeholders with a very high level of integrity and transparency," Business Today reported earlier.

"We urge people not to believe these baseless and unethical attempts to spread misinformation. We urge all stakeholders to rely on credible and verified sources of information. We reassure our Investors, Distributors, Shareholders and all other stakeholders that we follow highest level of compliance standards and we have full faith in our systems, processes and fund managers," MOFSL said.

"Our day-to-day operations are ongoing in the normal course and we stay focused on our vision and mission and keep our investors growth as paramount. MOAMC will take all necessary measures to protect its reputation and safeguard the trust and confidence placed in us by our investors and the broader community," it added.