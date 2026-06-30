KEC International shares rise 7% on fresh order win, check order book size 

Shares of KEC International surged 7% on Tuesday after the civil construction firm won orders worth Rs 1,754 crore. KEC International shares rose 7% to Rs 550.90 in a highly volatile market today. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 13,996 crore.

The civil construction stock has lost 29% in 2025 and fallen 43% in a year. A total of 4.54 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.32 crore.

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Here are the details of the fresh orders.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has won significant orders for the supply of high voltage transmission line towers in the Americas.

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured various orders across India and international markets.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. said, “We are delighted with the new order wins, especially in the tower supply business. The repeat orders from customers in the Americas, including the largest-ever tower supply order from the USA, reflect the growing momentum in the American T&D market. These wins reinforce our strategic focus on strengthening our tower sales business globally. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 4,000 crore.”

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KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.