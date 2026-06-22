Kirloskar Brothers shares jump 7%; key technical levels to watch out for

Shares of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd surged 13.10 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,192.30 on Monday. The stock eventually settled 6.94 per cent up at Rs 2,073. At this closing level, it has gained 28.51 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The counter recorded heavy trading volume along with the price action, as around 2.99 lakh shares changed hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 14,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 62.93 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 16,461.47 crore.

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From a technical standpoint, the stock traded above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 68.83. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is viewed as overbought.

According to Trendlyne data, Kirloskar Brothers has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 68.92/43.64 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 10.90. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 30.08/47.50, while return on equity (RoE) was 15.81. The stock's one-year beta was 1.46, indicating relatively high volatility.

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Kirloskar Brothers' stock is bullish but also overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 2,241. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 1,975 could trigger a fall towards Rs 1,650 in the near term."

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Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted, "Support is placed at Rs 1,900, while resistance is seen near Rs 2,190. A decisive move above Rs 2,190 could trigger further upside towards Rs 2,300. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1,900–2,300 range in the short term.

As of March 2026, promoters held a 65.95 per cent stake in the company.