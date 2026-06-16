Vedanta no longer in MSCI Global Standard Indexes from this date — Here's what happened after demerger

Upon the completion of Vedanta Ltd's mega demerger, the Anil Agarwal-led company's shares are set to be removed from the MSCI Global Standard Indexes effective June 22, 2026.

MSCI said on Tuesday that Vedanta, now the residual entity after its restructuring, will be deleted from its Standard and Large Cap indices following the spin-off.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The change comes after Vedanta was split into five separately listed companies, resulting in a significantly lower market capitalisation (m-cap) for the residual Vedanta entity.

The final leg of the demerger was completed on June 15, when four newly demerged businesses -- Vedanta Power Ltd, Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd and Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd -- commenced trading on the stock exchanges.

The newly listed entities have been placed in the trade-for-trade (T2T) segment. Under this category, intraday trading is not permitted, and all transactions must result in the delivery of shares.

This means investors who purchase shares of any of the Vedanta demerged entities on a given trading day can sell them only from the next trading day onward.

Advertisement

As part of the demerger, eligible Vedanta shareholders who held the stock before the record date of May 1, 2026, received one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Iron and Steel for every Vedanta share held.

The demerger of the Vedanta Group received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December 2025.

On the stock-specific front, Vedanta slipped 0.83 per cent to Rs 300.10, while Vedanta Aluminium and Vedanta Oil declined 5 per cent each to Rs 475.65 and Rs 35.20, respectively. In contrast, Vedanta Iron gained 5 per cent to Rs 22.10, while Vedanta Power inched up 0.12 per cent to Rs 41 at the last check.