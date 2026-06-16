NSE IPO buzz lifts IFCI shares 86% in six months; should investors book profits?

Shares of state-owned IFCI Ltd climbed 2.15 per cent in Tuesday's trade to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 91.45. However, the stock gave up gains as the session progressed and was last seen trading 0.44 per cent lower at Rs 89.13. At this level, it has surged 43.39 per cent in a month and 85.92 per cent over the last six months.

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The sharp rise in IFCI shares could be linked to its indirect exposure to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The state-owned non-bank lender holds a stake in NSE through its majority ownership of Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL). The rally comes amid renewed optimism over NSE's long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), which is reportedly expected to hit the market this week.

From a technical standpoint, a few analysts largely advised investors to consider booking profits at current levels, given the sharp recent rally, while one suggested maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 86.

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that IFCI has witnessed a strong spurt in both price and volume and has scaled a fresh 52-week high. He advised investors to trail profits as long as the momentum remains intact.

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Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, observed, "Support is placed at Rs 85, while resistance is seen near Rs 91.40. A decisive move above Rs 91.40 could trigger further upside towards Rs 94. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 85–94 range in the short term. However, as the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is showing signs of a potential bearish divergence, traders are advised to remain cautious and trail their stop loss at Rs 86 while continuing to hold existing positions."

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "IFCI is bullish but also overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 92.8. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 84 could trigger a drop towards Rs 73 in the near term."

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Q4 earnings

For the March-ended quarter (Q4 FY26), the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported total revenue from operations of Rs 470 crore, compared with Rs 413.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a growth of around 13.63 per cent.

Interest income during the quarter rose to Rs 153.40 crore from Rs 149.07 crore a year ago.

Profit after tax (PAT), however, declined to Rs 34 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 260 crore in the corresponding period last year.

As of March 2026, the government held a 72.57 per cent stake in IFCI.