Kirloskar Oil Engines, EMS, Pace Digitek shares rise up to 14%  today 

Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines, EMS and Pace Digitek rose up to 14% amid volatility in the global market today. Kirloskar Oil Engines shares gained 14% to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2720.35 against the previous close of Rs 2390.80. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 36,869 crore.

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The stock had rallied 20% on Monday, its highest single day gain ever.

The rally in the stock came after the firm said it won an order from HyperNext, one of India's hyperscale data centre operators, for the supply of 96 units, or 192 MW, of its 2,500 kVA Optiprime Dual Core power systems.

EMS Ltd, multi-disciplinary EPC company, saw its stocks rising 11% to Rs 452 against the previous close of Rs 408.15. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2380 crore.

EMS Limited is a Ghaziabad-based multi-disciplinary EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company specializing in water and wastewater management.

Pace Digitek shares gained 12.21% to Rs 206.20 in early deals on Tuesday amid the company's major expansion plan. Pace Digitek said it would boost its BESS manufacturing capacity by 7.5 GWh with a Rs 200 crore investment. The company also approved acquiring a 49% stake in Inso Pace, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

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Pace Digitek is an infrastructure platform provider specialising in the telecom and energy sectors. The company provides integrated power solutions, energy management.