KPIT Tech, Tanla Platforms, ITC, Vaibhav Global, Kalyan Jewellers: Stocks where FPIs upped stakes despite Q4 selloff

NCC, Jindal SAW, KPIT Technologies (KPIT Tech), Max Financial Services, APL Apollo Tubes, Indiamart Intermesh, Kalyan Jewellers, ITC and Tanla Platforms were among dozen of companies where foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) upped stakes in the March quarter. This is even as the institutional category was net seller to the tune of Rs 26,210 crore for the quarter.

Data showed FPIs upped stake in Home First Finance Company by 632 basis points to 15.69 per cent in the March quarter from 9.37 per cent in the December quarter. This stock is down 3 per cent year-to-date. Shareholding details for nearly 800 corporates are out so far, as per corporate database AceEquity.

In Dynamatic Technologies, FPIs raised stake by 545 basis points to 16.76 per cent against 11.31 per cent at the end of December quarter. This scrip is up 20 per cent in 2023 so far. In Adani Ports & SEZ, thanks to GQG stake purchase, FPI holding has gone up by 422 basis points to 17.98 per cent from 13.76 per cent sequentially.

NCC saw FPIs upping their stakes in the company by 420 basis points to 19.96 per cent from 15.76 per cent. This stock is up 20 per cent year-to-date.

Jindal Saw (391 basis points), Celebrity Fashions (368 basis points) and KPIT Tech (316 basis points) were a few other stocks where FPIs increased their stakes by at least 300 basis points in the March quarter sequentially.

V-Mart Retail, Max Financial Services, Gokaldas Exports, Mold-Tek Packaging, Adani Enterprises, Computer Age Management Services, Adani Green Energy, Max Healthcare Institute, Adani Transmission, APL Apollo Tubes, Indiamart Intermesh and Larsen & Toubro were among other companies FPIs were bullish on. The institutional category upped stakes anywhere between 100 basis points and 300 basis points in these companies.

Kalyan Jewellers India (up 99 basis points), Aurobindo Pharma (up 72 basis points), Vaibhav Global (51 basis points), ITC (up 36 basis points) and Tanla Platforms (up 21 basis points) were among other companies where FPIs raised stakes in the quarter gone by. Net-net, out of 795 companies that are out with shareholding data, only 50 companies saw increase in FPI holdings. Out of these companies 19 saw over 100 basis points rise in FPI holdings; 31 saw FPIs upping stakes by over 50 basis points.

