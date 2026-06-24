Last day to buy LIC shares to qualify for Rs 10 final dividend; record date tomorrow

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has fixed June 25, 2026, as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share, making June 24 (Wednesday) the last day for investors to purchase the stock and become eligible for the payout.

Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy shares at least one trading day before the record date to ensure that the shares are credited to their demat accounts by the record date.

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In an exchange filing, LIC said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The proposed dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the company's fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for July 27, 2026.

The state-owned insurer had paid a dividend of Rs 12 per share in the previous financial year.

LIC's first bonus issue

Earlier in May this year, LIC shares traded ex-date for the company's first-ever bonus issue. The insurer issued bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, granting one bonus share for every existing share held by shareholders.

Q4 earnings

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, LIC reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 23,467 crore.

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Its net premium income rose 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1.65 lakh crore during the March quarter, while investment income increased 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

Brokerage views

"LIC will see consolidation with respect to its product mix, the management remains focused on growing the absolute VNB (Value of New Business). To bake in the Q4 developments, we increase our APE estimates by 4-5 per cent while raising our VNB margin estimates by 200-240 bps; this results in 15-16 per cent increase in VNB over FY27-28E," Emkay Global said while assigning a 'Buy' rating to the stock.

ICICI Securities said that a product mix-driven rise in VNB margin is achievable and has already been demonstrated through LIC's 42 per cent VNB growth in FY26.

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The brokerage added that management remains confident about growth across participating and non-participating segments and expects persistence ratios to improve through internal measures, while also highlighting scope for gradual margin expansion. ICICI Securities has also given a 'Buy' rating to LIC.

Stock performance

LIC shares were last seen trading 0.82 per cent lower at Rs 436.75 in Wednesday's afternoon deals. At this level, the stock has edged up 2.43 per cent year-to-date (YTD).