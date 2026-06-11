Lenskart share price reacts after Rs 1,960 crore worth block deal

Lenskart Solutions Ltd shares recovered fully after seeing a weak start, as Rs 1,960 crore worth shares, or 2.3 per cent of existing total outstanding shares, changed hands on the counter in a block deal today. Data showed 4,00,00,000 Lenskart shares traded in a block at Rs 490 apiece on NSE. The deal price was higher than the floor price of Rs 486 apiece that sources suggested earlier.

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The stock opened lower at Rs 496.60, but soon recovered fully. At 9.31 am, Lenskart was quoting at Rs 500.70 on NSE by 9.30 am, up 0.11 per cent. While the seller and the buyer data will be out later in the day, sources had earlier suggested that Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an existing public shareholder, was looking to sell stake in Lenskart.

The Trust, which held 20.98 crore or 12.08 per cent stake in Lenskart as of March 31, was looking to offload up to 4 crore Lenskart shares via block deal, sources earlier told Business Today. Platinum Trust was established under the laws of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) by a deed of settlement dated January, 27, 2019. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is the sole beneficiary and settlor of the trust.

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IIFL Capital Services was said to be the sole placement agent for the deal.

Lenskart's six-month post-listing lock-in period ended on May 8, 2026, releasing nearly 104.7 crore shares, representing about 60 per cent of the company's outstanding equity. Separately, Lenskart Solutions Ltd recently witnessed a large block deal in which 5.65 crore shares worth approximately Rs 2,873.31 crore changed hands. The seller was SoftBank affiliate and special-purpose vehicle SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman). According to NSE data, the transaction was executed at Rs 508.50 per share.

Lenskart Solutions has built one of India’s most differentiated retail models by creating a full-stack ecosystem around eyewear. It is set to emulate the trajectory of Titan’s jewellery business, enabling it to compound market share growth over time and emerge as a category-defining leader, much like Tanishq in jewellery, Elara said on May 26.

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"Lenskart offers a combination of superior store economics, capacity investment, and tech-led consumer experience. It has created a moat that would be difficult to replicate, making the business resistant to competition and hence, a structural compounder. Acquisitions will improve ASP mix and product offerings, strengthening the retail model," it said. The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with Buy for a target of Rs 615.

Emkay in another May note said Lenskart’s flywheel is gaining momentum as free eye tests are bringing in new customers, the loyalty program is driving repeat purchases, and vertical integration is aiding EBITDA margin expansion.

"The India business delivered best-in-class topline growth of 33 per cent in FY26, led by 21 per cent SSG. International business growth stood at 30 per cent in FY26, allaying concerns around likely slower growth in the segment. Lenskart’s inorganic foray with Meller (sunglass segment) and launch of smart eyewear 'B' are also making better than expected progress," it said.