Lloyds Engineering Works to work on special operations drones, check stock reaction 

Shares of Lloyds Engineering Works were trading on a flat note today even as the firm said it inked a Memorandum of Understanding with FlyFocus to jointly introduce advanced First Person View (FPV) drones for India’s defence and security sectors.

Lloyds Engineering Works stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 60.63 against the previous close of Rs 61.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7066.90 crore on BSE.

"Lloyds Engineering Works Limited (LEWL) has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Poland-based FlyFocus Sp. z o.o. to jointly introduce advanced First Person View (FPV) drones for India’s defence and security sectors. This MoU builds on the companies' ongoing partnership in the Defender drone program and marks a strategic expansion into agile, short-range UAV systems, thereby strengthening India’s capability spectrum from long-range surveillance to rapid-response tactical operations. Accelerating a Strategic Defence Collaboration The FPV initiative underscores the deepening collaboration between Lloyds Engineering and FlyFocus, reflecting a joint commitment to deliver India-specific, next-generation drone solutions," said Lloyds Engineering.

"While the Defender platform targets long-range intelligence and surveillance, the new FPV drones are purpose-built for high-mobility, close-quarter scenarios—supporting real-time reconnaissance, training, urban security, and special operations," added the firm.

Lloyds Engineering is a complete customised process plant equipment providing company in India. It provides a complete engineering and infrastructure solutions package by designing engineering, manufacturing, fabrication and installation.