Two fighter jets collide mid-air at Idaho air show; All crew eject, base in lockdown

Two EA-18G Growler fighter jets collided mid-air during a live air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on Sunday, sending thick black smoke into the sky and plunging the base into lockdown. The collision occurred just after 12:30 pm local time during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, with the aircraft coming down approximately two miles outside the base perimeter. Emergency crews were on the scene within minutes.

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Videos circulating online captured the moment the two aircraft collided mid-flight and broke apart. Seconds later, four parachutes appeared in the sky above the crash site, a sight that brought relief to the thousands of spectators watching from the ground. An announcer at the event told the crowd that all four crew members had safely ejected. The US Navy later confirmed the same.

Mountain Home Air Force Base moved quickly to address the situation. "Emergency responders are on the scene, and an investigation is underway, and more details will be released as they become available," a spokesperson told Reuters. All remaining events scheduled for Sunday were cancelled. Mountain Home Police confirmed the base had been placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure following the incident.

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A long-awaited show, and a familiar shadow

The Gunfighter Skies Air Show returned this weekend for the first time in eight years, drawing thousands of spectators eager to watch military aircraft displays and aerial demonstrations. Organisers had spent nearly two years preparing for the event, with safety teams and maintenance crews stationed across the base throughout the weekend.

The crash has revived uncomfortable memories for those familiar with the base's air show history. In 2018, a hang glider pilot died after crashing onto the runway during an event at Mountain Home. Before that, a Thunderbirds jet went down during the 2003 air show at the same bas, though the pilot survived after ejecting moments before impact.

Investigators are continuing to examine the scene. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.