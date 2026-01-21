Lupin shares in focus on Semaglutide licensing, supply pact with Galenicum across 23 countries

Shares of Lupin Ltd are expected to be in focus in Wednesday's trade after the pharmaceutical major announced a licensing and supply agreement with Spain-based Galenicum Health, SLU, for injectable Semaglutide. The agreement has been signed through Lupin's wholly-owned subsidiary, Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA (LAHSA).

As per the arrangement, Galenicum will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of finished formulations of injectable Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. Lupin will oversee regulatory filings and approvals, along with commercialisation and distribution of the product across 23 countries globally. The covered markets include Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The partnership is aimed at strengthening Lupin's diabetes and obesity portfolio beyond India and expanding its presence in regulated and emerging markets. Semaglutide is primarily prescribed for adults with Type 2 diabetes in combination with diet and exercise. It is also used for long-term weight management in adults with obesity or overweight conditions.

Fabrice Egros, President – Corporate Development at Lupin, said the collaboration marks a strategic milestone for the company's Semaglutide portfolio. "This collaboration enables us to capitalize on worldwide growth opportunities in the expanding GLP-1 market. With our extensive commercial presence across Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America we are positioned to scale access at the right moment – further reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective medicines and expanding access to Semaglutide for patients in these regions," he stated.

Advertisement

Joaquim Domingo, co-founder of Galenicum, said the partnership supports the company's strategy to scale global volumes of Semaglutide. "At Galenicum, we have invested heavily in our GLP-1 development pipeline to meet the surging demand for these life-changing therapies. Our goal is clear: to be a leader in the B2B GLP-1 space, providing our partners with the reliability, scale, competitiveness, and quality required to transform patient care worldwide," he added.

Meanwhile, Lupin shares settled 0.81 per cent lower at Rs 2,160.60 on Tuesday.