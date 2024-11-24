Maharashtra election results and market moves: What investors should expect on Monday

Dalal Street is poised for a bullish start on November 25, driven by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s landslide victory in Maharashtra.

The decisive mandate, securing over 200 seats in the 288-member assembly, signals continuity in economic policies and political stability—key drivers for investor confidence.

Markets are expected to respond positively, with the Nifty projected to inch closer to the 24,000 mark. Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, anticipates a 1–1.5% rise in indices early this week.

"Markets are already in a recovery phase, and this victory will further boost sentiment. Nifty could target the 24,400–24,500 levels within the first couple of trading sessions," he said.

The sweeping mandate also signals green lights for long-pending redevelopment and infrastructure projects. "This majority not only signals political stability but also ensures expedited economic initiatives.

The Sensex could see a 300–400-point rise as markets react to the clarity of this mandate," said Gaurang Shah, senior vice president at Geojit Financial Services.

Investor focus will also turn to global factors, including U.S. economic data, geopolitical risks, and foreign institutional inflows, which have been under pressure in recent months.

However, Maharashtra’s decisive result is expected to offset some of these headwinds. "The Modi government’s coalition win strengthens confidence in governance and will likely attract foreign investors looking for stability," said Ajay Bagga, market expert.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services predicts the victory will trigger a "mini-risk-on rally," with sectors like banking, real estate, IT, and capital goods poised to gain.

Maharashtra, as one of India’s most industrialized states, is critical to both economic and political stability, making this mandate a significant boost for markets.

With elections concluded and a stable government in sight, the BJP’s momentum in Maharashtra is likely to bolster consumption and capex recovery. As rural spending picks up post a good monsoon season and corporate earnings stabilize, the market appears primed for a rebound.

For investors, the next few trading sessions could set the tone for a broader market revival.