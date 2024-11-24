'Justice Chandrachud is responsible...': Sanjay Raut's shocking statement after MVA's crushing defeat in Maharashtra

After Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) crushing defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday launched a scathing attack on former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for not ruling on the disqualification pleas against MLAs who sided with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Raut described the election results as "shocking and unexpected," adding, "No one anticipated such outcomes. PM Modi shifted the entire industry from here to Gujarat, so why would people vote for him? If anyone is responsible for this, it is (former) DY Chandrachud. History will never forgive him."

Raut linked the MVA's loss to unresolved legal disputes following the Shiv Sena's split, asserting that the delay in adjudicating the matter contributed to the coalition's downfall.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory on Saturday, winning 233 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party, clinching 132 of the 149 seats it contested. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 of the 81 seats it fought. In contrast, the opposition MVA coalition could manage only 49 seats. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) secured just 20 seats from 95 constituencies, while the Congress won 16 of its 101 seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged foul play, dismissing the landslide win of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance as unrepresentative of the public's will. “This was not the mandate given by people. Something is fishy in the election results," Raut said, claiming a "big conspiracy." He questioned the outcomes: "How can all MLAs of Eknath Shinde win? How can Ajit Pawar, whose betrayal angered Maharashtra, win? This is not the mandate of Marathi 'manoos' and farmers."

Raut further accused the BJP of relying on external influences, alleging that Gujarat's industrial and political lobby played a significant role in the election. He sarcastically suggested that the government's swearing-in ceremony should be held in Gujarat, not Maharashtra. "The oath-taking should happen in Narendra Modi Stadium. If you do it at Shivaji Park, it would be an insult to Shivaji," he said.



Despite the devastating loss, Raut said Uddhav Sena was not disappointed. "We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb has seen both defeat and victory. The people of Maharashtra are sad. Where is the celebration? Something must have happened at the BJP office or Eknath Shinde's residence, but people are surprised how this happened."