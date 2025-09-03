Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Man Industries shares surge 11% on fresh order win, check details 

Man Industries shares surge 11% on fresh order win, check details 

Man Industries stock rose 11% to Rs 431.50 against the previous close of Rs 388.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,840 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 3, 2025 10:01 AM IST
Man Industries shares surge 11% on fresh order win, check details Man Industries (India) in the business of manufacturing, processing and trading of submerged arc welded pipes & steel products.

Shares of Man Industries surged 11% in early deals on Wednesday after the frim said it won an export order worth Rs 1,700 crore.  Man Industries stock rose 11% to Rs 431.50 against the previous close of Rs 388.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,840 crore. 

Advertisement

"We are pleased to inform you that that the Company has received a new export order for approx. Rs.1700 Crores (Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred Crores only). This order is expected to be delivered during the next 6 to 12 months," said Man Industries.   

"The total unexecuted order book stands at approximately Rs 4700 Crore (Rupees Four Thousand Seven Hundred Crores only). This order reflects the robust business environment and showcases the trust of the customers they have in the Company’s technological and executional capabilities," added the firm. 

Man Industries (India) in the business of manufacturing, processing and trading of submerged arc welded pipes & steel products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 3, 2025 10:01 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today