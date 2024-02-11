Market cap of 4 most-valued firms jump ₹2.18 lakh crore, LIC, SBI biggest gainers

Four of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹2.18 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and SBI were the gainers. They collectively added ₹2,18,598.29 crore in market capitalisation.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced erosion from their valuation to the tune of ₹1,06,631.39 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 490.14 points or 0.67 per cent.

Market valuation of LIC jumped ₹86,146.47 crore to ₹6,83,637.38 crore. The share price of LIC on Monday jumped nearly 6 per cent to hit the ₹1,000 mark for the first time.

SBI added ₹65,908.26 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,46,365.02 crore.

Market valuation of TCS climbed ₹61,435.47 crore to ₹15,12,743.31 crore and that of Reliance advanced ₹5,108.09 crore to reach ₹19,77,136.54 crore.

Shares of TCS jumped four per cent on Tuesday, taking its market valuation to above ₹15 lakh crore.

However, market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank declined by ₹32,963.94 crore to ₹10,65,808.71 crore. The valuation of ITC eroded by ₹30,698.62 crore to ₹5,18,632.02 crore.

Mcap of Bharti Airtel fell ₹16,132.15 crore to ₹6,31,044.50 crore and that of Infosys went lower by Rs 10,044.09 crore to Rs 6,92,980.35 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped ₹9,779.06 crore to ₹7,09,254.77 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever diminished by ₹7,013.53 crore to ₹5,69,587.91 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, LIC, State Bank of India, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.