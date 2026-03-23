Market crash in numbers: Rs 14 lakh cr wiped out as Sensex tanks 1,900 pts on Trump's Iran ultimatum 

Sensex tanked over 1,900 pts on Monday due to volatility in global markets as US-Israel and Iran war seemed to be headed for another phase of confrontation. This comes after President Donald Trump escalated his administration’s military posture on Saturday, issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to "fully open" the Strait of Hormuz.

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Sensex tanked 1918 pts to 72,614 and Nifty crashed 625 pts to 22,489, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street. Investor wealth declined by Rs 14.19 lakh crore to Rs 414.81 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 429 lakh crore recorded on Friday.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Top losers

Stocks such as InterGLobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Trent, BEL, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and M&M led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 6% in the afternoon. On Sensex, 27 stocks were trading in the red.

966 stocks hit 52-week lows

Amid the weakness in market, as many as 966 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. On the other hand, 59 shares hit their 52-week highs on BSE in the afternoon deals today.

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Market breadth in red

Out of 4,431 stocks traded, 530 stocks were trading in the green. Around 3771 stocks were trading in the red while 130 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 346 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the afternoon session. On the other hand, 123 shares hit their upper circuit limits, amid weak sentiment on BSE.

FII selloff

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 5339 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 5333 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Expert take

Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking said, "Considering the recent volatile price action and continued weakness in both the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank, along with cautious global cues and persistent selling pressure at higher levels, investors are advised to maintain a disciplined and cautious approach. On March 23, 2026, it would be prudent to focus on accumulating fundamentally strong stocks on meaningful declines rather than chasing any short-term bounce. Fresh long positions should ideally be considered only once the Nifty manages a decisive recovery and sustains above the 24,500–25,000 mark, as this would indicate improving market sentiment and could pave the way for a more stable recovery ahead."

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Previous session

Sensex rose 326 points to 74,533 and Nifty 50 was up 112 points at 23,114. Friday's gains added more than Rs 3 lakh crore to the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on BSE, pushing it up to Rs 429 lakh crore.