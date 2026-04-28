Maruti Suzuki dividend 2026: Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has announced its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026. The automajor also announce its highest ever dividend for the eligible shareholders of the company.

The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 140 per share, or 2,800 per cent for the financial year 2025-26 (face value of Rs 5 per share) compared to Rs 135 per share in FY24-25, said Maruti Suzuki India in its exchange filing with the bourses.

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The dividend on equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2026, if declared at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), will be paid to those members whose names appear in the register of members/beneficial owners as at the close of business hours on Friday, the August 07, 2026 (record date). The date of payment of dividend is September 09, 2026," said Maruti Suzuki in another filing.

In the January-March quarter, Maruti Suzuki reported its highest-ever quarterly sales at 676,209 units, up 11.8 per cent YoY. Domestic sales stood at 538,994 units, while exports touched an all-time high of 137,215 units. Net sales in the quarter rose to a record Rs 50,078.7 crore in Q4 FY2024-25.

Operating profit for Q4FY26 increased 30.4 per cent YoY to a record Rs 4,409.2 crore. Net profit fell 6.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,590.5 crore, which the company said was primarily due to a mark-to-market impact. Maruti Suzuki closed FY26 with record annual sales and earnings, while continuing to face strong demand and supply-side limitations.

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Maruti Suzuki India posted record full-year sales, net sales and net profit. The company said demand picked up sharply in the domestic market in the second half of the year after the GST reduction. It ended the year with about 190,000 pending customer orders and the dealer inventory also remained low at around 12 days of stock.

For the full year FY2025-26, total sales rose to a record 2,422,713 units, including domestic sales of 1,974,939 units and exports of 447,774 units. Net sales for the year climbed 20.2 per cent to Rs 1,74,369.5 crore, while net profit rose to an all-time high of Rs 14,445.4 crore.