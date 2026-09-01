Mazagon, Maruti Suzuki, Pidilite: Top stocks to buy | Check targets, stop loss, risk-reward & more

Led by the rising volatility in the broader equity markets, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has suggested select stocks like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Pidilite Industries and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd to trade on a short-term basis, based on their sound fundamentals and solid technical parameters. Here's what the brokerage firm has to say on these stock along with targets prices, stop loss, risk-reward ratios and more:

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,370 | Risk-Reward Ratio- 1:2

Mazagon Dock has witnessed a healthy consolidation after its recent recovery and is currently holding around the Rs 2,500 zone, indicating buying interest near the support area. The stock has maintained a broader higher-low structure despite the recent corrective phase, keeping the medium-term setup constructive. Price is attempting to stabilize around its key moving-average support, which could provide a base for the next upward move. The stock can be bought at the current levels, with improving price action likely to attract fresh buying interest. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 2,370 on a closing basis, with an upside potential towards Rs 2,750.