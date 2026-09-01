Lumino Industries IPO: Ways to check application status; allotment odds, GMP, listing date



Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Lumino Industries:



1. On the website of Registrar:

Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit Search to know your allotment status.

2. On the website of NSE



2. On the website of NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘LUMINO’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



3. On the website of BSE

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Lumino Industries Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of Lumino Industries was sold in the price band of Rs 78-82 apiece between August 27-31. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 182 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 700 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 104.69 times, fetching more than 58.35 lakh applications and bids worth over Rs 54,250 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw subscription of 62.35 times, while the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed more than 43.58 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 11.04 times during the three-day subscription period.

Despite strong subscriptions, the grey market premium (GMP) of Lumino Industries saw a sharp correction. Last heard, Lumino Industries IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 48-50 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 58-61 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 61-63 during the initial days of bidding.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, JM Financial and Monarch Networth Capital are the book running lead managers and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed on Wednesday, September 02. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Thursday, September 03 as the date of debut.