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Lumino Industries IPO: Ways to check application status; allotment odds, GMP, listing date

Lumino Industries IPO: Ways to check application status; allotment odds, GMP, listing date

Lumino Industries IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on Bigshare Services, NSE and BSE, latest GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 11:58 AM IST
Lumino Industries IPO: Ways to check application status; allotment odds, GMP, listing dateMotilal Oswal Investment Advisors, JM Financial and Monarch Networth Capital are the book running lead managers and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

Lumino Industries, whose IPO witnessed strong demand, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Tuesday, September 01. The investors getting the allotment of shares may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Lumino Industries IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investor out of 41 investors will get 2,548 shares (Probability: 2.44 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investor out of 145 investors will get 2,548 shares (Probability: 0.69 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investor out of 33 investors will get 182 shares (Probability: 3.03 per cent)


Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Lumino Industries:

1. On the website of Registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit Search to know your allotment status.
  • 2. On the website of NSE


2. On the website of NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘LUMINO’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed
     

3. On the website of BSE

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Lumino Industries Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of Lumino Industries was sold in the price band of Rs 78-82 apiece between August 27-31. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 182 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 700 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of 104.69 times, fetching more than 58.35 lakh applications and bids worth over Rs 54,250 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw subscription of 62.35 times, while the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed more than 43.58 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 11.04 times during the three-day subscription period.

Despite strong subscriptions, the grey market premium (GMP) of Lumino Industries saw a sharp correction. Last heard, Lumino Industries IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 48-50 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 58-61 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 61-63 during the initial days of bidding.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, JM Financial and Monarch Networth Capital are the book running lead managers and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed on Wednesday, September 02. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Thursday, September 03 as the date of debut.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 11:58 AM IST
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