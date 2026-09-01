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Vivo X500 Pro Max shows huge camera island, rotating ring and 200MP telephoto camera ahead of launch

Vivo X500 Pro Max shows huge camera island, rotating ring and 200MP telephoto camera ahead of launch

Vivo’s next flagship could bring a bold camera-focused redesign, with early details pointing to a huge rear module and imaging hardware aimed at photography enthusiasts.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max shows huge camera island, rotating ring and 200MP telephoto camera ahead of launchVivo X500 Pro Max is expected to feature a massive camera island and 200MP telephoto lens.

Vivo is preparing its flagship smartphone series, and attention is already building around the camera technology expected to define the new generation. The company’s X300 Ultra raised the bar with a large camera setup, but its successor is likely to take an even more distinctive approach to physical design. 

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Ahead of the expected launch, reported images and a hands-on video have surfaced on X and TikTok (via GSMArena), offering a closer look at the device. While the material does not confirm every detail, it provides useful clues about the handset’s design and imaging hardware. If you are following Vivo’s next flagship, these details offer a preview of what could arrive soon.

Vivo X500 Pro Max expected to feature a huge camera island

A reported photo compares the Vivo X500 Pro Max with the X300 Ultra, although the identities of the phones cannot be confirmed. The device believed to be the X500 Pro Max has a camera island that appears almost as wide as the phone itself. A rotating ring surrounds the camera area.

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A hands-on video provides a closer view. It remains unclear whether the ring actually protrudes from the phone or whether that impression is caused by the shooting angle. Numbers are visible along the ring, which could potentially represent ISO markings for manual camera controls.

Triple camera setup and expected specifications

The X500 Pro Max is expected to feature three rear cameras, comprising two 50MP sensors and a 200MP telephoto camera. The main camera is likely to use a 50MP 1/1.28-inch LOFIC sensor with 3-degree optical image stabilisation, while the ultra-wide camera is expected to use a 50MP Sony IMX8-series sensor.

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The 200MP telephoto is likely to use Samsung’s 1/1.4-inch HP0 sensor, which is also used by the X300 Ultra’s telephoto camera. Vivo is also reportedly testing a multispectral sensor to improve colour accuracy and white balance.

The X500 series is expected to launch in September, with the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max models.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 12:17 PM IST
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